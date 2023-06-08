Fighting rages between Sudanese army soldiers and paramilitaries for control of a military facility in Khartoum where a fire raged at an oil and gas facility, witnesses said.

Thursday's battles came a day after the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced in a statement they had wrestled "full control" of the Yarmouk weapons manufacturing and arms depot complex.

Witnesses speaking to AFP news agency from southern Khartoum said they heard the "sound of gunfire and clashes" around the complex, the most important military industrial facility in the country.

The RSF claimed that soldiers had fled the site, leaving behind large quantities of military equipment and vehicles.

The paramilitaries also posted videos online purportedly showing their fighters inside the facility, celebrating. Weapons, including machine guns, and large quantities of ammunition could be seen in the background.

Deadly conflict

Sudan has been embroiled in a deadly conflict since mid-April, when fighting erupted between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan against his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo –– commonly known as Hemetti –– who commands the RSF.

Violence has spread across the country, most notably in the western region of Darfur, which is home to around a quarter of Sudan's population and has never recovered from a devastating two-decade war that left hundreds of thousands dead and more than two million displaced.

The fire at the Al Shajara oil and gas facility near Yarmouk broke out overnight Wednesday to Thursday, witnesses said.