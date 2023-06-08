Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed the Ethiopian government's commitment to investigate the diversion of American food aid away from people who needed it, the State Department said.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday said it was suspending food aid to Ethiopia after determining, in coordination with the government there, that a "widespread and coordinated campaign is diverting food assistance from the people of Ethiopia".

The statement did not say who was behind the campaign or who the aid was being diverted to.

Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on the margins of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh in Saudi Arabia.