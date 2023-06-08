WORLD
US lauds Ethiopia's commitment to investigate food aid diversion
USAID's spokesperson expresses the agency's intention to resume food assistance once they are assured of the system's integrity.
The ongoing conflict in Tigray and the severe drought in the Horn of Africa have exacerbated Ethiopia's food crisis in recent years / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
June 8, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed the Ethiopian government's commitment to investigate the diversion of American food aid away from people who needed it, the State Department said.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday said it was suspending food aid to Ethiopia after determining, in coordination with the government there, that a "widespread and coordinated campaign is diverting food assistance from the people of Ethiopia".

The statement did not say who was behind the campaign or who the aid was being diverted to.

Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on the margins of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh in Saudi Arabia.

"The secretary welcomed the Ethiopian government’s commitment to work together to conduct a full investigation into the diversion of US food assistance and to hold accountable those found responsible," the department said in a statement.

Blinken praised the progress he said had been made in securing a lasting peace after the recently concluded war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

He also discussed promoting human rights and a transparent judicial process as well as resolving lingering tensions in Amhara and Oromia, it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
