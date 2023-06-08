WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN commission accuses Israel of 'silencing' Palestinian rights groups
The UN commission, led by a three-member team of human rights experts, was established in 2021 following an 11-day Israeli military raid on Gaza.
UN commission accuses Israel of 'silencing' Palestinian rights groups
In 2020 and 2021, Israel designated seven Palestinian rights groups as terrorist groups, effectively outlawing them. It later raided and shut down some of their offices. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
June 8, 2023

Investigators commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body have accused Israel of "delegitimising and silencing civil society" by outlawing Palestinian human rights groups and labelling their members as "terrorists."

The findings came in the annual report, published on Thursday, by the Human Rights Council's "Commission of Inquiry."

The commission, led by a three-member team of human rights experts, was established in 2021 following an 11-day Israeli military raid on Gaza. Israel accuses the rights council, and the commission, of being unfairly biased.

The report said most of the violations it had uncovered were committed by Israel as part of a campaign it says is aimed at "ensuring and enshrining its permanent occupation at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people."

Former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay, who leads the commission, accused Israeli and Palestinian authorities of "limiting the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful association."

"We were particularly alarmed by the situation of Palestinian human rights defenders, who are routinely subject to a range of punitive measures as part of the occupation regime," she said.

RelatedIsrael outlaws Palestinian human rights groups, sparking outcry
RECOMMENDED

Israeli crackdown

Thursday’s report said the Israeli crackdown on the Palestinian human rights groups was "unjustified and violated fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of association, expression, opinion, peaceful assembly, privacy and the right to a fair trial."

It also aimed at Israel's deportation of a Palestinian human rights activist last year from the occupied East Jerusalem to France. Israel has accused the activist, Salah Hammouri, of an outlaw group membership.

Chris Sidoti, a member of the commission, said there was "no doubt" that the deportation "constitutes a war crime."

In a statement released by its UN mission in Geneva, Israel rejected the report’s findings. "The Commission of Inquiry against Israel has no legitimacy. It never had," it said.

It accused the commission members of having "pre-existing biased prejudices" and compared the commission’s public hearings to gather information for the report to "kangaroo trials."

RelatedIsrael declares Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say