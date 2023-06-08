Saudi Arabia has said its relations with the United States and China were not a "zero-sum game", as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted its ally was not being asked to choose sides.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in a joint press conference with Blinken on Thursday, played down talk that the oil-rich kingdom was moving away from Washington in favour of its giant rival, Beijing.

"I don't ascribe to this zero-sum game," Prince Faisal said in Riyadh. "We are all capable of having multiple partnerships and multiple engagements and the US does the same in many instances.

"So I'm not caught up in this really negative view of this. I think we can actually build a partnership that crosses these borders."

China's growing role in the Middle East was demonstrated when it brokered a surprise rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March, seven years after the two severed ties.

The deal announced in Beijing followed recent tensions between Saudi Arabia and the US over oil prices and Riyadh's opening to Iran.

But Blinken said on Thursday: "We've also been very clear we're not asking anyone to choose between the United States and China. We're simply trying to demonstrate the benefits of our partnership and the affirmative agenda that we bring."