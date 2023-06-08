A news article saying Cuba will host an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island is "totally mendacious and unfounded," the Caribbean country's Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio has said.

The Cuban politician spoke to journalists on Thursday hours after The Wall Street Journal [WSJ] published an article about the alleged spy base.

He said Cuba rejects all foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The WSJ reported that Beijing and Havana have entered into a secret agreement for a Chinese electronic eavesdropping facility on the Caribbean island that could monitor communications across the southeastern United States.

The region includes the US Southern and Central Command headquarters, both in Florida state.

China will pay Cuba "several billion dollars" to be able to construct the facility, the Journal said, citing unnamed US officials.

US rejects report

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby denied the story.

"I've seen that press report. It's not accurate," Kirby told MSNBC.

"What I can tell you is that we have been concerned since day one of this administration about China's influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere and in this region," he said.

"We are watching this very closely," he added.

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder also called the Journal report inaccurate.