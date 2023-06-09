Friday, June 9, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a long-expected counteroffensive from Ukraine had begun but Kiev had so far "failed" to reach its goals.

"We can definitely state that this Ukrainian offensive has begun," Putin said in a video interview published on Telegram by a Russian journalist.

"But the Ukrainian troops did not reach their aims in any area of combat," he added.

Ukraine has for months said it was preparing a counteroffensive to repel Russian troops from its territories, but said there would be no formal announcement.

Putin said that "combat has continued for five days, with intense fighting yesterday and the day before," adding Ukrainian forces had suffered "significant losses" but "the offensive potential of the Kiev regime still remains."

For several days, the Russian army has said it repelled assaults in the south of Ukraine, which would be the opening phase of Kiev's offensive.

Kiev, however, said the main centre of combat was still in Ukraine's east, while providing few details on the situation in the south.

More updates 👇

1759 GMT — Zelenskyy hails 'heroism' of soldiers fighting 'tough battles'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed the heroism of his armed forces amid reports of intensified fighting in the south, seen as the possible start of Kiev's long-expected offensive.

"For our soldiers, for all those who are in particularly tough battles these days. We see your heroism, and we are grateful to you for every minute of your life," Zelenskyy said in his daily address.

Ukrainian officials have said their forces are ready for a counteroffensive to claw back territory in the east and south, but that there would be no formal announcement when it begins.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the counteroffensive had started but that efforts "so far have failed," after Moscow said it repelled several Ukrainian assaults. As pledged, Ukraine has said little about the clashes.

1733 GMT — UN focused on improving Russian exports ahead of grain deal deadline

The United Nations has helped boost Russian exports of food and fertilizers, facilitating a steady flow of ships to its ports and lower freight and insurance rates, a UN spokesperson said after UN and Russian officials discussed the efforts.

Top UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin in Geneva as Moscow threatens to walk away from a deal allowing the safe export of food and fertilizer from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on July 17 if obstacles to its own such shipments are not removed.

To convince Moscow to agree to the pact known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye in July last year - a three-year agreement was struck at the same time under which UN officials agreed to help Russia with its own food and fertilizer exports.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the February 2022 attack on Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

1516 GMT —US: Iran helping Russia construct new drone facility for Ukraine conflict

Iran has been providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing offensive in Ukraine, according to a US intelligence finding released by the White House.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said US intelligence officials believe a plant in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone could be operational early next year. The White House also released satellite imagery taken in April of the industrial location, several hundred miles east of Moscow, where it believes the plant “will probably be built.”

President Joe Biden's administration publicly stated in December that it believed Tehran and Moscow were considering standing up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine war. The new intelligence suggests that the project, in the Yelabuga region of Tatarstan, has moved beyond conception.

Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war but not since.

1328 GMT — 'Worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine, says EU's top diplomat

European Union foreign policy Josep Borrell has warned that “the worst is yet to come” in Ukraine, suggesting that the war will intensify this summer.

Although the fighting has intensified in some areas, Borrell told Spanish broadcaster TVE that “Ukraine still hasn’t launched the counteroffensive that everyone is waiting for.”

Borrell’s comments came just days after the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was destroyed. While Moscow has blamed Kiev, Borrell said “everything indicates” that Russia is behind the destruction.

“The dam was destroyed with explosives installed within the turbine chamber. And it occurred in an area under Russian control … it would be difficult for it to be anyone else,” Borrell continued.

1300 GMT — Blast detected at time of Ukraine dam breach: Seismological institute

Norway's seismological institute has said it had detected "an explosion" at the site and time a dam was breached in Ukraine that caused major flooding.

NORSAR's announcement, which did not provide any information about the cause of the blast, supports suggestions that the hydroelectric dam, located in a Russian-controlled zone, did not burst as a result of damage incurred during months of heavy bombing.

The blast's “magnitude estimate is between 1 and 2,” it added.

Early this week, an emergency was declared on both sides of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine's Kherson region after it burst – one side is controlled by Russia and the other by Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine traded blame over the blast, which destroyed part of the dam that supplied water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

1256 GMT — Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, says Putin

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after special storage facilities are ready on July 7-8, President Vladimir Putin has said, Moscow's first move of such bombs outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

More than 15 months into the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two, Putin says the United States and its Western allies are pumping arms into Ukraine as part of an expanding proxy war aimed at bringing Russia to its knees.

Putin in March announced he wanted to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, an apparent warning to the US-led NATO military alliance over its support for Ukraine.

Leading NATO countries say they will support Ukraine and help it defend itself for as long as it takes from what Kiev casts as an imperial-style land grab by Russia which threatens the survival of the Ukrainian state.

1244 GMT — 3 people injured in Ukraine’s drone attack on Russia’s city of Voronezh

At least three people have been injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a residential building in Russia’s city of Voronezh, according to the governor.

“According to preliminary data, an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a residential building on Belinsky Street in Voronezh. … Three people got hit with shrapnel, while they refused to be hospitalised,” Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram.

The Russian media reported that the building was damaged on the second and third floors, which led to the partial destruction of several apartments.

Special and rescue services are working at the place of the incident, Gusev also said.

1227 GMT — Top UN court allows Ukraine allies to join case against Russian offensive

The International Court of Justice has allowed Ukraine's Western allies to back a case filed by Kiev last year at the UN's top tribunal urging Moscow to stop its offensive.

"The court concludes that the declarations of intervention filed in this case... are admissible," the court said, allowing 32 countries including France, Britain and Germany to support the case, but not the United States.

1219 GMT — Ukraine reports heavy fighting in east, gains near Bakhmut

Ukraine has reported heavy fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk and a military spokesperson said Ukrainian forces had gained more ground near the devastated city of Bakhmut.

"The situation is tense on all areas of the front," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

Naming eastern areas where fighting has been fierce for months, she said: "The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivsky and Mariinka directions, heavy fighting continues."

She said Ukrainian troops were repelling the Russian attacks.

1200 GMT — Russia says 'repelled' several Ukrainian attacks on southern front

The Russian army has said it had repelled several attacks on the southern Ukrainian front, where fighting sharply intensified this week amid expectations of a major Kiev offensive.

"Over the past day, the armed forces of Ukraine continued attempts to conduct offensive operations in the South-Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions," the Russian army said. It said these were "decisively" pushed back by Russian troops and aviation.

1125 GMT — Ukraine: Five killed, 13 missing in flooding since dam destroyed