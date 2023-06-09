Residents of Istanbul are elated that their city will be hosting the biggest football event of 2023, the Champions League final, with the participation of thousands of football fans from around the world.

The final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be held at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, but the events, festival and competitions for the fans started at Yenikapi Festival Park, overlooking the sea.

The UEFA Champions Festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday.

Visitors can experience activities including unique selfie opportunities, live music and football-related entertainment.

Working as a golf manager in Dubai, Tom Nicholson arrived in Istanbul with his brother Alex to watch the final.

Born in Manchester, Nicholson played for Manchester City Academy until he was 16.

"The event seems great. We just landed this morning [Thursday], so we've just come for a walk now. The people seem friendly. The weather seems nice," he said.

He described the football culture in Manchester City as "very passionate."

"We never used to win much, so we're used to getting beat. So we're quite humble, I think, as a fan base."

He believes that winning this trophy would be amazing for the club.

"I think every club would love to win the Champions League trophy, for Pep Guardiola to win it with us, for the club. It's the one that's missing."

Participants have a chance to see the prestigious iconic Champions League trophy at the festival. "I was amazed. It's nice to be so close to it," said Alex.

'It's going to be great'

The event has also attracted visitors from thousands of kilometres away from Türkiye.

Hector "Caramelo" Chavez, 60, a football enthusiast from Mexico, travelled to Istanbul with his son to watch the match at the stadium.