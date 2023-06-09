A Turkish chef known for her humanism and advocacy of sustainable agriculture has won the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize, often dubbed the Nobel Prize for gastronomy.

Ebru Baybara Demir’s success makes her the first Turkish woman to win the prestigious award.

“Ebru Baybara Demir is the BSWP 2023 winner. For her contribution from gastronomy to cultural integration, social development and biodiversity, being involved in initiatives that address the migratory crisis in the region,” the BCWP, now its 8th edition, said on Twitter.The global annual award co-founded by the Basque autonomous government in Spain and the Basque Culinary Center in 2016, is dedicated to chefs who have led a positive change through gastronomy. The winner gets the chance to allocate €100,000 to an initiative of choice that “expresses the transformative power of gastronomy”.

"Hailing from Türkiye, the country that hosts most Syrian refugees, this great chef uses gastronomy as a tool for integration," the BCWP said.

"In the many initiatives in which she is part of, Baybara Demir empowers women from both countries and dismantles prejudices by highlighting the richness of the exchange of cultures."