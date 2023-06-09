WORLD
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
Public was ordered to keep away from the volcanic island, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone where high volcanic activities were reported in recent days including the Philippines and the US state of Hawaii.
In 2018, a major eruption at Anak Krakatoa sent huge chunks sliding into the ocean, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 400 people and injured thousands near the volcanic island that sits between Indonesia's main islands of Sumatra and Java. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters File Photo) / Others
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
June 9, 2023

Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano has erupted, belching a column of ash more than three kilometres into the sky, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties after the eruption at 0146 GMT on Friday.

The volcanic island emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century from the crater formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa - one of the deadliest and most destructive in history.

Anak Krakatoa, which means "Child of Krakatoa", spewed thick ash over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

"The height of the eruption column was observed to be 3,000 metres (nearly 10,000 feet) above the summit," Deny Mardiono, an official from the Krakatoa monitoring station, said in a press release.

"The ash column was observed to be grey to black with thick intensity to the southwest."

He warned the public not to carry out activities within a five-kilometre (three-mile) radius of the volcano's crater.

Anak Krakatoa's status was at the second-highest warning level after authorities raised it in 2022 following a sharp rise in volcanic activity.

Its crater partly collapsed in 2018 when a major eruption sent huge chunks sliding into the ocean, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 400 people and injured thousands.

Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago nation, sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

In neighbouring Philippines, which is also within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a major volcano is also threatening to erupt.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of residents near Mt. Mayon on Friday as its increasing unrest indicated a violent eruption of one of the country’s most active volcanoes within weeks or days.

On Wednesday, the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island also erupted sending lava flows to the surrounding crater floor, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
