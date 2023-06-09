WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian President Abbas set to visit China next week
Mahmoud Abbas will visit China from June 13-16 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese foreign ministry says.
Palestinian President Abbas set to visit China next week
"President Abbas is an old and good friend of the Chinese people," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 9, 2023

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will make a state visit to China next week, Beijing has said, after China said it was ready to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the state of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas will pay a state visit to China from June 13 to 16," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in April told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was willing to aid peace negotiations.

The separate phone calls between Qin and the Israeli and Palestinian top diplomats came as Beijing positions itself as a regional mediator.

Qin encouraged "steps to resume peace talks" and said that "China is ready to provide convenience for this", in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Xinhua reported.

RelatedChina calls on Israel to 'stop encroaching' upon Palestinian land

Two-state solution

And Qin told Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki that Beijing supports the resumption of talks as soon as possible, according to the state news agency.

RECOMMENDED

In both calls Qin emphasised China's push for peace talks on the basis of implementing a "two-state solution".

"President Abbas is an old and good friend of the Chinese people," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing later on Friday.

"He is the first Arab head of state received by China this year, fully embodying the high level of China-Palestine good relations, which have traditionally been friendly," he added.

"The Palestinian issue is the core of the Middle East issue. It bears on peace and stability in the Middle East and on international fairness and justice."

China has been on a recent diplomatic offensive, brokering the restoration of ties in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia – rivals in a region where the United States for decades has been the main powerbroker.

Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.

RelatedXi Jinping says China supports Palestine with 1967 borders
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'