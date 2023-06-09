“Working for a diverse, cohesive, and vibrant Europe” is the motto that drives FEMYSO – the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations – as it establishes itself as the leading voice for European Muslim youth.

FEMYSO is an umbrella organisation for 31 Muslim groups across 21 European countries, forging valuable links with influential institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, and the United Nations.

FEMYSO's vision is to build a better Europe for all by closely collaborating with member organisations and other partners.

Platform for shaping Europe's future

Held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg every two years, the European Youth Event (EYE) brings together thousands of young people from Europe and beyond to discuss and debate the most important issues facing the continent.

The event provides a unique opportunity for young individuals to interact with experts, activists, influencers, and decision-makers in the heart of European Union.

“For Muslim youth, the EYE is especially important,” says Hande Taner, the president of FEMYSO. “In several European states, Muslim youth are subject to discrimination in their daily lives, which comes in the form of being denied a job that you're overqualified for, or a home that you meet all the criteria but the landlord refuses your application, the sole reason is often due to your faith, this is sadly the reality for young Muslims all over Europe.”

The EYE provides a robust platform to address these multifaceted challenges that Muslim youth face, ranging from daily struggles to pervasive discrimination in education and the labour market.

It is within these open spaces that Muslim youth can express their concerns and hopes, engaging in discourse on the common and differing challenges faced by Muslim youth in Europe.

FEMYSO’s agenda for the EYE 2023

“FEMYSO is bringing a delegation of 100 European Muslim youth to the EYE taking place at the European Parliament on the 9th and 10th of June,” says Hania Chalal, FEMYSO EYE2023 delegation lead.

Participating with a strong delegation of representatives from member organisations, independent Muslim activists, and FEMYSO volunteers aims to build bridges and engage with activists, influencers, and decision-makers.

“As FEMYSO, at this edition of the EYE, we will be focusing on advocation on three key areas; education, culture and discrimination,” adds Hania.

“This is due to the fact that Muslim students often face unequal access to educational resources and high-quality education due to institutional and structural racism that segregates students, leaving them with fewer and lower-quality education than their counterparts.”

She emphasised that to build a vibrant and cohesive society, it is essential for European youth to be exposed to different cultures and religions.

FEMYSO's presence offers thousands of participants a chance to interact with a dynamic and proactive delegation of young European Muslims.

“And lastly discrimination, which is an area that we believe European leaders are unwilling to take serious action against, Muslim youth are often the biggest victims of this inaction,” she stresses.

Through this exchange, FEMYSO aims to make a lasting impact, combat discrimination and racism, and ensure a more inclusive society for all European citizens.

Challenges: Far-right attack

FEMYSO also participated in the European Youth Event in 2021, aiming to foster engagement in democratic processes and address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on education.

Their delegation, consisting of participants from various corners of Europe, ranging from Scotland to Albania, Gibraltar to Ukraine, and Finland to Italy, actively engaged in discussions to acquire knowledge about European institutions and provide concrete solutions to the current issues on the continent.