Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry.

Mehdi Bayadsa, 29, was killed by "bullets from the occupation (Israel) near the Rantis military checkpoint, west of Ramallah", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it was notified through the Civil Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Authority’s official liaison office with the Israeli authorities, on the death of a Palestinian near an Israeli military checkpoint west of Ramallah, occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle near the Rantis checkpoint linking the occupied West Bank and Israel.

The Israeli army claimed that a suspect arrived at the checkpoint with an apparent "stolen car." "While (Israeli) soldiers inspected his vehicle, the suspect attacked an (Israeli) soldier and attempted to steal his weapon," the army's statement said.