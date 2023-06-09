WORLD
Russia: Military ties with China provide global 'stability'
China and Russia are frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres.
Russia's President Putin and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Gerasimov oversee drills in Zabaikalsky Region. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 9, 2023

Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov has said his country's strong military partnership with China provides stability around the world.

Gerasimov, who is commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, made the remark on Friday during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenli.

"The coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts on the international stage has a stabilising effect on the global situation," Gerasimov told Liu, according to a video published by the Russian defence ministry.

"I am convinced today's meetings will help us continue to strengthen the strategic Russia-China defence partnership," he added.

Joint Russian and Chinese military exercises should remain "an important axis" of this partnership, he continued.

'No limits'

Gerasimov extended an invitation to visit Moscow to Liu, who was appointed last September as chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission.

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres.

Their ties became even closer after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022 and the Western economic sanctions that ensued.

Beijing has pointedly declined to condemn Russia's offensive against its neighbour.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March and declared relations between the two countries were entering a new era.

