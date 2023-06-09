Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov has said his country's strong military partnership with China provides stability around the world.

Gerasimov, who is commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, made the remark on Friday during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenli.

"The coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts on the international stage has a stabilising effect on the global situation," Gerasimov told Liu, according to a video published by the Russian defence ministry.

"I am convinced today's meetings will help us continue to strengthen the strategic Russia-China defence partnership," he added.

Joint Russian and Chinese military exercises should remain "an important axis" of this partnership, he continued.

'No limits'