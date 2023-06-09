WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rwandan genocide suspect faces dozens of charges in South Africa
Fulgence Kayishema, former Rwandan police officer, was arrested last month in South Africa after two decades on the run.
Rwandan genocide suspect faces dozens of charges in South Africa
Kayishema is accused of orchestrating the killing of approximately 2,000 Tutsi refugees at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 9, 2023

Fulgence Kayishema, one of the most wanted suspects in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, has appeared in a South African court facing 54 charges.

The 62-year-old former Rwandan police officer was arrested on May 24 in Paarl, a town in South Africa’s Western Cape Province, after being on the run for 22 years.

Prosecutors told the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday that Kayishema's charges include contravention of the Immigration Act as well fraud charges among others.

They allege the Rwandan national lied while applying for asylum in South Africa by using a false identity. His case has been postponed to June 20.

Kayishema is accused of orchestrating the killing of approximately 2,000 Tutsi refugees at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

An estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in Rwanda in 1994 during the 100-day bloodshed.

'Justice will be done'

RECOMMENDED

Kayishema was arrested in a joint operation by South African authorities and a fugitive tracking team of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), according to a statement released by the special United Nations tribunal in May.

The IRMCT’s chief prosecutor, Serge Brammertz, said Kayishema was a fugitive for more than 20 years, and “his arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes.”

The IRMCT said genocide is the most serious crime known to humankind and the international community has committed to ensuring that its perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished.

“This arrest is a tangible demonstration that this commitment does not fade and that justice will be done, no matter how long it takes,” the statement said. The UN also welcomed the arrest of Kayishema.

"Kayishema’s apprehension sends a powerful message that those who are alleged to have committed such crimes cannot evade justice and will eventually be held accountable, even more than a quarter of a century later," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement in May.

RelatedMost wanted Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in South Africa
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'