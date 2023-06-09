Fulgence Kayishema, one of the most wanted suspects in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, has appeared in a South African court facing 54 charges.

The 62-year-old former Rwandan police officer was arrested on May 24 in Paarl, a town in South Africa’s Western Cape Province, after being on the run for 22 years.

Prosecutors told the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday that Kayishema's charges include contravention of the Immigration Act as well fraud charges among others.

They allege the Rwandan national lied while applying for asylum in South Africa by using a false identity. His case has been postponed to June 20.

Kayishema is accused of orchestrating the killing of approximately 2,000 Tutsi refugees at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

An estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in Rwanda in 1994 during the 100-day bloodshed.

'Justice will be done'