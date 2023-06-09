NATO has deplored Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and urged Moscow to reconsider its decision.

“NATO Allies condemn Russia’s decision to withdraw from the landmark” CFE treaty, the military alliance announced in a statement on Friday.

Calling the CFE “a cornerstone of Europe’s security,” the statement pointed out that Russia’s latest decision subscribes to a “series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security.”

The withdrawal “further demonstrates Moscow’s continued disregard for arms control,” NATO asserted.

The alliance also called on Russia to “reconsider its decision” before the notice period for the withdrawal ends, and to “implement its commitments and obligations.”

NATO reaffirmed its commitment to “effective conventional arms control as a key element of Euro-Atlantic security.”

150 days of notice