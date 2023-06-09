WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO condemns Russian withdrawal from arms control treaty
Alliance calls on Moscow to reconsider decision that "undermines Euro-Atlantic security".
NATO condemns Russian withdrawal from arms control treaty
Signed in 1990 as an important act to end the Cold War, representatives of the two blocs, NATO and the Warsaw Pact, committed to reducing military equipment. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 9, 2023

NATO has deplored Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and urged Moscow to reconsider its decision.

“NATO Allies condemn Russia’s decision to withdraw from the landmark” CFE treaty, the military alliance announced in a statement on Friday.

Calling the CFE “a cornerstone of Europe’s security,” the statement pointed out that Russia’s latest decision subscribes to a “series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security.”

The withdrawal “further demonstrates Moscow’s continued disregard for arms control,” NATO asserted.

The alliance also called on Russia to “reconsider its decision” before the notice period for the withdrawal ends, and to “implement its commitments and obligations.”

NATO reaffirmed its commitment to “effective conventional arms control as a key element of Euro-Atlantic security.”

150 days of notice

RECOMMENDED

Russia’s final withdrawal from the CFE treaty will take place on November 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the withdrawal in May but the country had already decided to suspend its implementation in 2007.

After having notified every party to the treaty, Russia must observe 150 days of notice before it officially quits the convention.

Signed in 1990 as an important act to end the Cold War, representatives of the two blocs, NATO and the Warsaw Pact, committed to reducing military equipment.

In February, Moscow announced to suspend its participation in another important arms-control agreement, the New START nuclear treaty.

RelatedUS keen to forge new nuclear arms control treaty keeping Russia limits
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'