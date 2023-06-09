Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has given an ultimatum to the United States, warning of "major economic consequences" after President Joe Biden vowed "consequences" for the Kingdom after it slashed oil production last year.

The allegation came in a report from The Washington Post newspaper on Thursday based on classified US intelligence documents released on the videogame-centric Discord messaging app.

Crown Prince Mohammed privately threatened to sever ties and retaliate economically as Washington sought to lower energy prices in a bid to tamp down on rampant inflation that continues to be a thorn in the side of the Biden administration.

In essence, the Saudi crown prince warned that any consequences would be met with a fundamental overhaul of the US-Saudi bilateral relationship, the Post reported.

The document obtained by the Post says Mohammed bin Salman said “he will not deal with the US administration anymore," and vowed "major economic consequences for Washington.”

Biden did not ultimately impose any penalties on Riyadh for its decision to dramatically curtail oil output, and Saudi Arabia has subsequently gone on to further slash production in an effort to drive prices higher.

Reaction from US, Russia