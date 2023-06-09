At least 27 people, including two children, have been killed and 53 others wounded in southern Somalia when mortar shells exploded, a local official and state media said.

Abdi Ahmed Ali said on Friday that a blast "caused by unexploded mortar shells" occurred near the town of Qoryoley, around 120 kilometres south of the capital, Mogadishu.

He requested help from the authorities to clear unexploded ordnance he said was scattered across the region in order to avoid further disasters.

Qoryoley resident Ibrahim Hassan told the AFP news agency most of the victims were "young children" who "died on the spot after one of them struck an explosive device near a playground".