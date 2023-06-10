Somalia has "neutralised" all Al Shabab terrorists involved in an attack on a beachside hotel in capital Mogadishu, state media reported.

"Security forces have successfully neutralised the militants responsible for the terrorist attack on Pearl Beach Hotel in Lido Beach," the Somali National News Agency reported early on Saturday.

"A large number of civilians were rescued during the operation."

There was no immediate word on any deaths from the fighting that began on Friday.

The Pearl Beach hotel is down the street from the Turkish Embassy and is popular with government officials.

Witness Hassan Abdirahman told The Associated Press that he was in the restaurant at the time.

"I heard the sound of gunshots which came from the beach direction and followed by the huge sound of an explosion."

He said that he escaped and saw damaged vehicles along the street.

Another witness Mulki Osman said he and his friends "instantly fled for cover" in the restaurant when they heard explosions and gunfire shortly before 8 pm [local time].