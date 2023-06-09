WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Dr Deep Sea' resurfaces after record 100 days living underwater
Florida professor Dr Joseph Dituri sets new record for longest time living underwater without depressurisation during his stay at Jules' Undersea Lodge, submerged beneath 9.14 metres of water in a Key Largo lagoon.
'Dr Deep Sea' resurfaces after record 100 days living underwater
Dituri plans to present findings from Project Neptune 100 at November’s World Extreme Medicine Conference in Scotland. / Photo: AP / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 9, 2023

A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers has resurfaced and raised his face to the Sun for the first time since March 1.

Dr Joseph Dituri set a new record on Friday for the longest time living underwater without depressurisation during his stay at Jules' Undersea Lodge, submerged beneath 9.14 metres of water in a Key Largo lagoon.

The diving explorer and medical researcher shattered the previous mark of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes set by two Tennessee professors at the same lodge in 2014.

The previous record was held by Jessica Fain and Bruce Cantrell, who spent 73 days in the same location.

"It was never about the record," Dituri said.

"It was about extending human tolerance for the underwater world and for an isolated, confined, extreme environment."

Dituri, who also goes by the moniker "Dr Deep Sea," is a University of South Florida educator who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and is a retired US Naval officer.

Guinness World Records listed Dituri as the record holder on its website after his 74th day underwater last month.

The Marine Resources Development Foundation, which owns the lodge, will ask Guinness to certify Dituri's 100-day mark, according to foundation head Ian Koblick.

RECOMMENDED

Project Neptune 100

Dituri's undertaking, dubbed Project Neptune 100, was organised by the foundation.

Unlike a submarine, which uses technology to keep the inside pressure about the same as at the surface, the lodge's interior is set to match the higher pressure found under water.

The project aimed to learn more about how the human body and mind respond to extended exposure to extreme pressure and an isolated environment and was designed to benefit ocean researchers and astronauts on future long-term missions.

During the three months and nine days he spent underwater, Dituri conducted daily daily experiments and measurements to monitor how his body responded to the increase in pressure over time.

He also met online with several thousand students from 12 countries, taught a USF course and welcomed more than 60 visitors to the habitat.

"The most gratifying part about this is the interaction with almost 5,000 students and having them care about preserving, protecting and rejuvenating our marine environment," Dituri said.

He plans to present findings from Project Neptune 100 at November's World Extreme Medicine Conference in Scotland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years