A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers has resurfaced and raised his face to the Sun for the first time since March 1.

Dr Joseph Dituri set a new record on Friday for the longest time living underwater without depressurisation during his stay at Jules' Undersea Lodge, submerged beneath 9.14 metres of water in a Key Largo lagoon.

The diving explorer and medical researcher shattered the previous mark of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes set by two Tennessee professors at the same lodge in 2014.

The previous record was held by Jessica Fain and Bruce Cantrell, who spent 73 days in the same location.

"It was never about the record," Dituri said.

"It was about extending human tolerance for the underwater world and for an isolated, confined, extreme environment."

Dituri, who also goes by the moniker "Dr Deep Sea," is a University of South Florida educator who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and is a retired US Naval officer.

Guinness World Records listed Dituri as the record holder on its website after his 74th day underwater last month.

The Marine Resources Development Foundation, which owns the lodge, will ask Guinness to certify Dituri's 100-day mark, according to foundation head Ian Koblick.