The hazardous haze from wildfires in Canada's northeast has eased and throughout much of the northeastern United States, but Canadian officials warned it could be a marathon fire season and welcomed the help of firefighters arriving from other countries.

A contingent of 100 French firefighters landed in Canada and was en route to the fire region on Friday.

Hundreds more are expected to arrive from the US, Portugal and Spain in the coming days, and there should be about 1,200 people fighting fires in the province of Quebec by Monday, said Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel.

The thick wildfire smoke that loomed over daily life this week for millions of people in Canada and parts of the US East Coast has mostly dissipated, US and Canadian officials said.

"We're doing a lot better," US National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Putnam said. "It looks like there is less smoke being produced in Canada."

He said the weather pattern seems to be the same, but there is less smoke.

Maite Blanchette Vezina, Quebec’s minister of forests and natural resources, said the situation in the province remains critical but is improving.

The province's forest fire prevention agency said the additional firefighters are a sign "the sprint phase has ended, and we’re now in the marathon phase," she told a Quebec City briefing.

Blanchette Vezina said efforts in the coming days would permit firefighters to contain and begin extinguishing some of the roughly 140 fires that remained active across Quebec on Friday, including some that have been allowed to burn freely due to a lack of personnel.

She said the improved situation is also allowing the province to lift the ban on activities in the woods in most of the Cote-Nord and parts of the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean regions, although forestry work and all forms of fires are still prohibited.

Related Canada wildfire smoke cloaks eastern US with haze

Worst fires on record