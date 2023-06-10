Muslim and Christian parents have joined objecting groups and others in "leave the kids alone" protests outside three schools in the Canadian capital against inclusion of "sexual and gender identity" education into the public school system.

"I don't want the kids to learn about this because they are kids, not adults," a Muslim mother said at the protest site in Ottawa on Friday.

"They [the kids] do not go to the school to learn about this stuff."

Parents who chanted "leave our kids alone" accused the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board [OCDSB] and pro-LGBTQ protesters — also protesting at the site — of "indoctrinating" kids and supporting "mutilating of innocent children".

"Our kids are learning the stuff in the school that they are not supposed to learn at this age," said another protester. "I've a brother in kindergarten who is learning about this stuff. This is not appropriate."

Friday's protests took place near Nepean High School, Notre Dame High School and Broadview Avenue Public School.

The controversial gender-change therapies have come under the spotlight at a time when there's a push by concerned parents against the normalisation of homosexual relationship discussions in schools.

Parents and medical practitioners in many countries are raising concerns about complicated and unproven medical interventions administered to minors.

In the US, UK and other so-called advanced economies, children are frequently encouraged to choose their own "pronouns" which in some cases has created confusion in their minds, experts say.

Chris Elston, an activist who organised Friday's protest against the new education policy, told Canadian Broadcaster CBC News that he was not fazed by the counterprotest by pro-LGBTQ supporters, but he felt "parents need to understand what their kids are being taught."

Pro-LGBTQ protesters were separated from the parents' protest by a police line.