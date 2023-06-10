WORLD
Blinken to visit China on June 18 for long-delayed talks
In February, Washington's top diplomat scrapped a planned trip to Beijing, which would have been the first by a US secretary of state in five years, over a suspected spy balloon that flew over the US.
US-China ties have deteriorated over disputes ranging from military activity in the South China Sea and near Taiwan, Beijing's human rights record, and technology competition. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 10, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China next week, rescheduling a visit that was cancelled in February after a saga over a suspected surveillance balloon, US officials said.

Blinken is expected to arrive in Beijing on June 18, the first trip by a top US diplomat to China since his predecessor Mike Pompeo in October 2018, US officials revealed on condition of anonymity on Friday.

The State Department has not officially announced his travel. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby recently said the United States would announce travel by senior officials "in the near future" without giving details.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali in November and agreed to try to stop high tensions from soaring out of control, including by sending Blinken to Beijing.

Blinken abruptly cancelled a trip scheduled in early February after the United States said it detected –– and later shot down –– a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the US mainland, drawing fury from US lawmakers and denials by Beijing.

But the two sides have more recently looked again to keep tensions in check including with an extensive, closed-door meeting between Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last month.

Areas of cooperation

Tensions have risen sharply between the world's two largest economies in recent years, especially over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

The two countries are also at odds over China's increasingly assertive posture in the region and over trade and human rights.

Biden, however, has looked to limited areas for cooperation with China, such as climate change, in contrast with the more fully adversarial position adopted at the end of the administration of his predecessor Donald Trump.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
