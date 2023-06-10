WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing on Afghan mosque
Daesh claims 20 senior Taliban officials died when attacker targeted memorial ceremony for politician killed in another blast claimed by the terror group.
Daesh claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing on Afghan mosque
A man walks past the site of a suicide attack along the roadside in Faizabad district of Badakhshan province. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
June 10, 2023

Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a memorial service in northeast Afghanistan that killed at least 13 people and wounded 30 others.

In a statement on Friday, Daesh regional affiliate — known as the Daesh-K — said the attacker targeted the service near Nabawi Mosque in the city of Faizabad in Badakhshan province on Thursday.

The terror group’s statement gave higher casualty figures than those provided by the Taliban-run government, claiming that at least 20 senior Taliban officials died and 50 others were injured.

The memorial service was being held for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan killed in a car bombing on Tuesday in Faizabad. That attack, which killed the deputy governor’s driver and wounded 10 others, was also claimed by the Daesh terror group.

A former Taliban police official was among those killed in the memorial service explosion, said the Taliban interior ministry spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takor.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedDeadly blast targets mosque in northern Afghanistan

Daesh has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021, following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops after two decades of war.

Last December, a car bombing killed Badakhshan's provincial police chief as he was on his way to work. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it parked an explosive-laden car on the road and detonated it when the police chief's car passed by.

RelatedTaliban governor of Afghan Balkh province killed in attack
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation