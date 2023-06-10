A Turkish cargo ship, which spent the night off the coast of Naples following a hijack attempt by armed stowaways, has left for its destination in France after Italian security forces carried out a rescue operation.

According to the MarineTraffic website, which shows the civil maritime traffic around the world, the Turkish-flagged cargo ship Galata Seaways departed for the French port of Sete at noon after Italian authorities completed their investigation on Saturday.

The prosecutor's office accused three of the 15 irregular migrants of carrying weapons, and it was reported that the Italian security forces seized two knives and a utility knife during their search.

Meanwhile, four of the 15 migrants who were taken to the Naples Police Department after being removed from the ship were referred to a hospital due to health problems.

Among those hospitalized were a pregnant woman, a person in generally poor condition, and a person who was thought to have a broken ankle and suffered from severe hypothermia.

In a separate report, Italian news agency ANSA said nine out of the 15 migrants were Iraqi, four were Syrian, and one was Iranian, and the identity of the person who was hospitalized due to hypothermia could not be determined yet.

'All ended well'