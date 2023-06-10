Saudi Arabia has said it expects an “exceptional” and “safe” Hajj pilgrimage this year.

“All preparations bode well. We are optimistic about this Hajj season,” Sheikh Abdul Rahman al Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, told the state-run Al Ekhbariya television channel on Saturday.

He added this year’s Hajj pilgrimage will be “exceptional, distinguished and safe.”

The oil-rich kingdom expects to receive over two million Muslim pilgrims this year.

Saudi Arabia held downsized Hajj in the last three years due to restrictions imposed to stem the outbreak of Covid-19, but announced 5 months ago that it will no longer impose limits on the number of pilgrims.