China has been operating an intelligence unit in Cuba for years and upgraded it in 2019 in an effort to enhance its presence on the Caribbean island, a White House official said.

"This is well-documented in the intelligence record," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday in confirming China's intelligence presence.

US media in recent days had reported that Beijing was planning to set up a spy base on the island, which is located just off American shores. Both Havana and White House rejected the report by Wall Street Journal.

But on Saturday, a senior US official spoke about presence of Chinese spy unit in Cuba.

When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, "we were briefed on a number of sensitive PRC efforts around the world to expand its overseas logistics, basing, and collection infrastructure globally," the administration official said, using an acronym for the People's Republic of China.

"This effort included the presence of PRC intelligence collection facilities in Cuba," the official said.

"In fact, the PRC conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019."

The developments come as Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pushed a rapid expansion of the country's security presence around the world.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to China next weekend, rescheduling a visit that was cancelled in February after a tension-filled incident involving a suspected surveillance balloon passing over the United States.

A base in Cuba, which lies 150 kilometres off Florida's southern tip, would present the most direct challenge yet to the continental United States.