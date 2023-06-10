WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canada official warns wildfires could last 'all summer'
Authorities have listed 416 active fires in the country, 203 of which are classified as "out of control."
Canada official warns wildfires could last 'all summer'
Aerial view of West Kiskatinaw River wildfire in British Columbia / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 10, 2023

New and intensifying fires are forcing the evacuation of thousands across Canada as the country battled out-of-control blazes that a provincial minister has warned could last "all summer."

Nearly 28,646 square kilometres have burned since the beginning of the year, well above previous averages as the country warms quicker than the rest of the world amid the climate crisis.

The country's west has been particularly hit.

After several days of respite, fires intensified in Alberta, where Friday night the town of Edson saw its second evacuation since May.

"The fire is so out of control that some forestry crews have had to back off," said Luc Mercier, chief administrative officer of Yellowhead County, where Edson is located.

"They can't fight this fire."

Speaking to broadcaster CBC, resident Hayley Waites said the evacuation of Edson took place in the form of an "enormous convoy" of people fleeing the town.

"When you're panicking to go all out, all you think about is running away," she said.

"But as soon as you leave in the car, you ask: 'What if my house is no longer there when I come back?'"

In British Columbia, the 2,400 person town of Tumbler Ridge was largely evacuated as a fire approached within a couple miles of the city.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedHaze from wildfires eases in Canada, US

'First in history of Quebec'

In the country's east, Quebec Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel said Saturday morning that the situation in the central and northwestern parts of the province remained difficult, with several towns threatened.

Fires in northeast Quebec were considered "stable."

"This is a first in the history of Quebec to fight so many fires, to evacuate so many people," he said.

"We are going to have a fight that we think will last all summer."

Some 14,000 people are under evacuation orders in the province, with Bonnardel declaring that "we haven't yet won the battle."

Environmental authorities currently list 416 active fires in the country, 203 of which are classified as out of control.

The hazardous haze from the wildfires has cleared recently in Canada and northeastern US, but officials warned there could be a marathon of fire season.

RelatedCanada's Quebec becomes new epicentre of raging wildfires
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years