Taiwan's air force has scrambled into action after spotting 10 Chinese warplanes crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as the island's defence ministry said four Chinese warships also carried out combat patrols.

In a short statement, Taiwan's defence ministry said that as of 2 pm (0600 GMT) on Sunday it detected 24 Chinese air force planes, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.

It did not specify where the aircraft flew but said 10 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides and had previously served as an unofficial barrier.

China says it does not recognise that and has been routinely crossing it since last year.

This was the second time in less than a week that Taiwan reported renewed Chinese military activity after 37 Chinese military aircrafts flew into the island's air defence zone, some of which then flew into the western Pacific.

Four Chinese naval ships were also engaged in "joint combat readiness patrols", the ministry added, without giving details.

Taiwan sent up its own fighters and deployed ships and land-based missile systems to keep watch, it said, using typical wording for how it responds to such Chinese activities.

Related China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

China's sovereignty claims

China, which views self-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past three years regularly flown its air force into the skies near the island, though not into Taiwan's territorial air space.

It has previously said such missions are to protect the country's sovereignty and aimed at "collusion" between Taiwan and the United States, the island's most important international backer and arms seller.