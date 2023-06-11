Several people were killed and wounded in shootings at two police headquarters in Vietnam's Central Highlands, authorities said.

The attacks on the police headquarters of both Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes occurred in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Ministry of public security's website.

Six people were arrested in connection with the shootings in Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province, according to the site.

Investigators were searching for more suspects, it said.

It said a number of people, including police, local officials and civilians were killed and wounded but did not provide exact figures.

Police could not be reached immediately for comment.

