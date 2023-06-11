Heavy rains followed by strong winds have killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan.

The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late on Saturday, with five siblings aged between two and 11 among the dead.

"At least 12 people were buried alive after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed," Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesperson for the provincial disaster management authority, said on Sunday.

More than 140 people were injured and more than 200 livestock died, he said.

Authorities have declared an emergency in all four districts.

Meanwhile, a cyclone is making its way across the Arabian Sea towards the coastlines of Pakistan and India, expected to make landfall at the end of the week.

The cyclone could bring winds, storm surges and urban flooding from Tuesday evening as it approaches, the disaster management agency said on Sunday.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea until the (weather) system is over by June 17," the agency said.

Pakistani authorities said they would begin evacuating between 8,000 and 9,000 families from along the coastline of Sindh province, including in the mega port city of Karachi, home to around 20 million people.

The army will be deployed from Monday to assist.