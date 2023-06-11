TÜRKİYE
Five rockets fired by YPG/PKK terrorists hit Turkish border area
No casualties are reported; security is tightened in region.
Turkish army immediately began to hit the site from where the attack was carried out. / Photo: AA / AA
Hatem Shurrab
June 11, 2023

The YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria has fired five rockets that landed in the bordering area in southern Türkiye, security sources said.

The rockets fell in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in the Kilis province, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

No casualties were reported.

Security measures have been increased in the region.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that the armed forces immediately began to hit the site from where the attack was carried out.

"According to the initial reports, seven terrorists, including two so-called managers of the terrorist organisation, were neutralised and a so-called headquarters was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish soldiers continue to hit terrorist targets effectively, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist group’s Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
