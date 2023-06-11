The YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria has fired five rockets that landed in the bordering area in southern Türkiye, security sources said.

The rockets fell in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in the Kilis province, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

No casualties were reported.

Security measures have been increased in the region.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that the armed forces immediately began to hit the site from where the attack was carried out.