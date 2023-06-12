Ten people have died in a wedding party bus crash in Australia's Hunter region in New South Wales, police said, announcing the arrest of the 58-year-old driver.

The light-coloured coach lay on its side after the accident, with a dozen emergency workers wearing high visibility yellow vests nearby in the foggy night, television images showed on Monday.

The toll may yet rise, with 25 passengers taken to hospital -- two of them airlifted from the crash by helicopter, said Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman.

Police were not aware of any children being involved, she said.

The coach driver was subjected to mandatory testing at hospital, the police officer told reporters at the scene.

"He's under arrest. He's been the driver of a motor vehicle collision where there have been fatal injuries and there will be charges pending," she said.

'Horrific bus tragedy'