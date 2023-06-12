Egyptian giants Al Ahly won the African Champions League after scoring a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the second leg of the final on Sunday that secured a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim flicked on a corner from Ali Maaloul with 13 minutes remaining, with the ball looping over the home defence and into the corner of the net to hand the Cairo club a record-extending 11th title.

After losing 2-1 in the Egyptian capital in last Sunday’s fir st leg, Wydad had been on course to win on the away goals rule after fullback Yahya Attiat Allah scored a 27th-minute free kick to hand the home team the lead in front of an expectant 50,000-strong crowd at Casabalanca’s Mohamed V Stadium.

Wydad were looking to complete a dream season for Moroccan football, after the heroics of their national team in reaching the World Cup semi-final in December, but the Cairo club reaffirmed their status as Africa’s top side after losing to Wydad in last year’s final.

Al Ahly have now won more than double the number of titles in Africa’s top club competition than their nearest rivals. This was their fourth successive final and sixth in the last seven editions.

Abdelmoneim’s decisive goal came as time was running out and with Wydad looking firmly in control.

