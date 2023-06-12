The Europe Now party led by Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic has declared victory on Sunday in snap election to choose members of the next legislative assembly.

According to data from the State Election Commission, Europe Now won 25.6% of the vote and 23 seats based on 94.7% of the counted votes.

The head of the party, Milojko Spajic, said they achieved good results and the government would be formed as soon as possible.

The pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which had been in power for decades, along with its traditional ally the Liberal Party (LP), the Albanian Coalition and the Social Democrats won 23.9% of the vote and 22 seats.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said his Aleksa and Dritan coalition will not be outside the next government if the country wants a stable government.

''Let's put the national interest before party interest. Europe Now won the election, so let them form the government,'' he said.

The For the Future of Montenegro coalition won 13 seats with 14.8% of the vote, the Aleksa and Dritan coalition won 12.3% and 11 seats, the Bosniak Party (BS) won 6.8% and six seats, the Socialist People's Party (SNP)-Democratic Alliance (Demos) won 3% and two seats, the Albanian Forum Coalition won 2% and two seats, the Albanian Alliance won 1.5% and one seat, and the Croatian Civic Initiative (HGI) won 0.6% and one seat.

The turnout was 56.7% based on 542,468 registered voters.

Montenegrin voters headed to the polls Sunday to choose members of their next legislative assembly in snap parliamentary election.

Voters in the small Balkan country with a population of 619,211 determined the members of the 81-seat parliament in the sixth general election since the country transitioned to a multi-party system in 1990.

Fifteen coalitions and parties competed as polls opened at 7 a.m. local time and were set to remain open until 8 p.m.

The early general election was called by former President Milo Djukanovic in the face of a no-confidence vote against the government, led by Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic .