Phul Kumari has picked tea in northeastern Bangladesh for three decades, but the 45-year-old says she has never experienced heat and drought like that during this harvest season.

"It's too hot and I can't continue working," she said, as she took a break for water at the tea estate where she labours in Sreemangal, south of the city of Sylhet.

"I feel like I'm standing ... beside the cooker in the kitchen," she said. "I've never seen this situation in my entire life."

Sreemangal, Bangladesh's tea capital, traditionally has the highest rainfall in the country and temperatures that, while close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit)in the summer, feel milder because of the cooling rain.

But in recent years, as the planet heats up, temperatures have been rising, hitting a sweltering 39 degree in Sreemangal in May . Worse still, rainfall that month was half of the usual levels.

That is slashing the region's tea harvest - which is expected to be halved compared to last year - and driving away the tourists who normally throng to the hilly region to see its rainforests, lakes and picturesque tea gardens.

Around the world, worsening heatwaves fuelled by the climate crisis are proving increasingly costly for businesses and their workers, raising questions about how economies and the people who depend on them will cope, especially as continued fossil fuel use further heats the planet.

Kazi Shamsul Haque, general secretary of the Sreemangal Tourism Service Organisation, said this season, even 60 percent discounts were failing to pull in tourists scared away by the heat and drought, something he called "a great loss for us".

"Rainy season is the peak time for Sreemangal tourism," including the 60 resorts in the area, he said. "But this time tourists are not coming."

High temperatures wreak havoc on workers and harvest

Perhaps hardest hit by the worsening drought and heat, however, are the legions of tea workers in the normally mild region, which was first planted to tea gardens during British colonial rule.

Mini Hazra, a tea picker at Barawura, one of the area's tea plantations, said she could normally pick 50-60 kg of leaves a day but this year could manage only 15 kg a day before having to stop work, which has affected her income.