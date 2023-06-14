When Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarked on a two-day official trip to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan – his first official tour abroad after re-election – the Turkish President was following a long-standing tradition of showing solidarity with two nations which are on top of Ankara’s list of friends.

Türkiye – and Erdogan in particular – has been long pressing for international recognition of TRNC, formed in 1983 after Ankara sent troops to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence from Greek Cypriots.

In his latest visit, too, Erdogan stood solidly behind TRNC and the Turkish Cypriots and said Ankara will continue to protect the rights of the people.

“The rightful demands of the Turkish Cypriots, who are the ancient and primary element of the island, are clear and definite,” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with TRNC President Ersin Tatar.

“Turkish Cypriots have never been a minority and will never be. Those who ignore these facts continue their dreams of becoming the sole ruler of the island,” added in an indirect reference to Greece, which claims the island in whole.

President Tatar was grateful in his response. “You are sending the message to all the states of the world that you are always taking care of the TRNC,” he told the visiting President.

A series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement has failed to resolve the decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.

During his speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York last year, Erdogan urged the international community to make efforts to end the oppression of Turkish Cypriots and to officially recognise TRNC.

He also criticised Greece for pursuing “discriminatory and oppressive policies” against the Muslim Turkish minority.

Erdogan’s comments were acknowledged by the TRNC President at that time. “What made us very happy…was Erdogan’s speech at the United Nations. Erdogan called on the international community to ‘recognise the TRNC’,” Tatar added.

In yet another sign of solidarity, TRNC was admitted to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member last November, a development hailed by Erdogan as the completion of the Turkic “family photo”.

Türkiye’s decision to intervene militarily was preceded by ethnic attacks in the early 1960s on Turkish Cypriots who were forced to retreat into enclaves for safety. In 1974, a coup by Greek Cypriots, aiming for the annexation of the island by Greece, prompted Ankara to dispatch troops to the island to protect the Turkish Cypriots.