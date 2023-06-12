Former President Donald Trump has boarded a plane to Miami to face criminal charges of unlawfully keeping US national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them, in a case that so far has powered rather than hampered his re-election hopes.

After his flight on Monday, Trump is scheduled to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 1900 GMT (3 pm EDT) for an initial appearance in the case.

He has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to regain the presidency in the 2024 election.

Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, left his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey by motorcade and flew from Newark on his private jet to Miami. Supporters gathered nearby for a noon rally at a Miami golf club he owns, where he was due to stay the night.

"I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT ARE DOING TO AMERICA," he wrote on his Truth Social social-media platform before his plane, emblazoned with the name TRUMP, took off at 1617 GMT (12:17 EDT) for the less than three-hour flight.

His legal woes have yet to dent his popularity among Republican voters and opinion polls show him far ahead of his rivals for the party's presidential nomination. So far, they have largely sided with him.

He spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Georgia over the weekend and his campaign said he would make a statement on Tuesday night, when he returns to New Jersey.

With memories fresh of the January 6, 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol, officials have raised security concerns. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, was due to discuss security at a 1800 GMT (2 pm E DT) press conference.