WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN chief proposes international code of conduct to tackle misinformation
Rapidly developing AI tools, including chatbots, image generators and voice cloning technology, spark global concern over striking ability to disseminate falsehoods.
UN chief proposes international code of conduct to tackle misinformation
"Disinformation and hate should not generate maximum exposure and massive profits," Guterres says. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
June 13, 2023

Alarm over advancements in artificial intelligence must not obscure the "grave" harm already being done by digital platforms rife with misinformation, UN chief Antonio Guterres said, as he proposed an international code of conduct.

Guterres said he endorsed the idea for the creation of an AI watchdog body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but noted that "only member states can create it, not the Secretariat of the United Nations."

He added that while alarm bells over AI were "deafening," they must not "distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world."

"The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm now," Guterres told a news conference while presenting a policy brief on the subject.

"It is fueling conflict, death and destruction now. It is threatening democracy and human rights now."

Guterres said a "United Nations Code of Conduct for information integrity on digital platforms" was being developed ahead of the UN's "Summit of the Future" slated for next year.

RelatedUS to study possible regulations for AI like ChatGPT
RECOMMENDED

Monetising harmful content

His policy brief, which will feed the code of conduct, includes a slew of proposals, including that advertisers implicated in monetising harmful content take full responsibility for their spending.

"Disinformation and hate should not generate maximum exposure and massive profits," Guterres said.

While unleashing social and cultural transformation globally, online platforms have also "exposed a darker side," he warned.

"We must learn from the mistakes of the past. Digital platforms were launched into the world without sufficient awareness or assessment of the potential damage to societies and individuals," Guterres said.

"The era of Silicon Valley's 'move fast and break things' philosophy must be brought to a close."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China extends gold buying spree for 15th month in January
Crypto firm accidentally sends $44 billion in bitcoins to users
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack