Alarm over advancements in artificial intelligence must not obscure the "grave" harm already being done by digital platforms rife with misinformation, UN chief Antonio Guterres said, as he proposed an international code of conduct.

Guterres said he endorsed the idea for the creation of an AI watchdog body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but noted that "only member states can create it, not the Secretariat of the United Nations."

He added that while alarm bells over AI were "deafening," they must not "distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world."

"The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm now," Guterres told a news conference while presenting a policy brief on the subject.

"It is fueling conflict, death and destruction now. It is threatening democracy and human rights now."

Guterres said a "United Nations Code of Conduct for information integrity on digital platforms" was being developed ahead of the UN's "Summit of the Future" slated for next year.