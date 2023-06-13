WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya mediates talks between Sudanese generals in effort to resolve crisis
Kenyan president announces that within 2 weeks, humanitarian corridor will be established to streamline distribution of aid to Sudan.
Kenya mediates talks between Sudanese generals in effort to resolve crisis
Fleeing Sudanese seek refuge in Chad / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
June 13, 2023

Kenya has taken the initiative to bring together Sudan’s warring generals to end the crisis plaguing the country, President William Ruto announced on Monday.

"Kenya commits to meet the two Sudan generals face to face to find a lasting solution to the crisis," Ruto said while addressing the media in Djibouti at the 14th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Ruto announced that within two weeks, a humanitarian corridor will be established to streamline the distribution of aid.

“In the next three weeks, we will begin the process of an inclusive national dialogue,” he added.

In attendance were President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud of Somalia and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.

At the heart of the ongoing crisis are two opposing military figures: Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the prominent leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemetti, the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Escalation

RECOMMENDED

The move comes as the conflict between the Sudanese army and RSF has escalated, resulting in the loss of nearly 1,000 lives and leaving thousands injured since April 15, according to reports from medics on the ground.

In a significant development, Kenya has expressed its support for the expansion of the IGAD Troika on Sudan, which now includes Ethiopia and Somalia. As part of the newly formed IGAD Quartet, Kenya assumes the role of chair, alongside South Sudan, in spearheading efforts to find a resolution to the crisis in Sudan.

IGAD is an eight-member state regional bloc in Eastern Africa.

Recent clashes in Sudan have been marked by repeated violations of previous ceasefire agreements, with both sides blaming each other for the breaches.

Since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, Sudan has been without a functioning government. The move was widely condemned by political forces as a "coup."

The transitional period, which began in August 2019 following the ouster of President Omar al Bashir, was originally scheduled to conclude with elections in early 2024.

RelatedErdogan: Türkiye ready to host talks for Sudan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China extends gold buying spree for 15th month in January
Crypto firm accidentally sends $44 billion in bitcoins to users
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack