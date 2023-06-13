Kenya has taken the initiative to bring together Sudan’s warring generals to end the crisis plaguing the country, President William Ruto announced on Monday.

"Kenya commits to meet the two Sudan generals face to face to find a lasting solution to the crisis," Ruto said while addressing the media in Djibouti at the 14th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Ruto announced that within two weeks, a humanitarian corridor will be established to streamline the distribution of aid.

“In the next three weeks, we will begin the process of an inclusive national dialogue,” he added.

In attendance were President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud of Somalia and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.

At the heart of the ongoing crisis are two opposing military figures: Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the prominent leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemetti, the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Escalation