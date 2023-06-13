Tuesday, June 13, 2023

President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine was suffering massive losses in its long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian forces in Ukraine, saying Kiev's casualties were ten times higher than Moscow's.

His assessment came hours after Russia asserted having captured Western armoured vehicles from Kiev's forces on the battlefield and following deadly Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian leader's hometown.

"Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic," Putin said during a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian journalists and bloggers covering the conflict.

"We have 10 times fewer losses than those of the armed forces of Ukraine," he noted, citing a ratio that could not be independently confirmed.

Kiev over recent days has claimed to re-capture a series of villages in its eastern Donetsk region after launching a long-awaited offensive bolstered with Western weapons and training.

Putin however conceded during the meeting in the Kremlin that Russian forces were suffering from depleting stockpiles of some military equipment, pointing in particular to attack drones and missiles.

"High-precision ammunition, communications equipment, drones etc... We have them, but unfortunately, there is not enough."

He acknowledged that authorities could have better anticipated recent cross-border attacks into Russia from Ukraine that forced Moscow to deploy artillery and fighter jets on its own territory.

"In principle, one could have assumed that the enemy would behave this way, and one could have prepared better," he said.

More updates 👇

1806 GMT — Ukrainians are making progress, advancing against Russian forces: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told President Joe Biden at an Oval Office meeting that Ukrainians are "making progress” with their counteroffensive, which could bolster their position when there's an opportunity to reach a diplomatic end to the war with Russia.

“The support that we are providing together for Ukraine is now making a difference on the battlefield as we speak,” Stoltenberg said.

“Because the offensive has launched, and the Ukrainians are making progress, making advances." He added: “It's still early days, but what we do know is that the more land that Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger hand they will have at the negotiating table.”

Biden said NATO has grown more unified during the Ukraine war and “we’re going to be building on that momentum” when the alliance holds its annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11 and 12.

1739 GMT — WHO concerned about water-borne disease outbreak

Potential outbreak of water-borne diseases was the "primary concern" of the World Health Organization after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, the country head of the global health body said.

"There had so far been no reports of such outbreaks, but WHO is prepared to respond to disease outbreaks," Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine, told a UN briefing in Geneva which he participated virtually from Istanbul.

Habicht said the WHO team is on the ground and monitoring the situation while trying to raise awareness in the community about water-borne diseases.

1715 GMT — Kiev claims counteroffensive 'gains', says 'moving forward'

Ukraine claimed its forces were moving forward, just after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the long-expected counteroffensive was failing.

"Both defensive and offensive fierce fighting is ongoing in the east and south of our nation. We have certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward," the chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny said on social media.

1707 GMT — Ukraine F-16 training could start in summer: Dutch minister

Western allies could start training Ukrainian pilots to fly US-made F-16 jets as soon as this summer as Kiev battles Russia's offensive, the Dutch defence minister said.

A coalition of Kiev's European backers led by the Netherlands and Denmark has said it will help teach Ukrainian flyers after the United States gave its green light in May. But they have not previously specified when they might begin training the Ukrainians to fly the jets.

Russia has said that the West would be "playing with fire" by supplying Ukraine with the jets.

"We have agreed to take the lead in the project together with Denmark, which means that we prepare together with Denmark," Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren told AFP after meeting her British counterpart in Amsterdam.

The coalition of Kiev's western supporters would discuss the issue at a meeting this week, she said.

"Of course, we would like to start as soon as possible but we have to prepare it well so it will take some time... the ambition is as soon as possible, I hope to succeed this summer," she added.

1707 GMT — Large Ukraine atomic power plant held by Russia faces 'dangerous situation': UN

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe faces “a relatively dangerous situation” after a dam burst in Ukraine and as Ukraine's military Kiev launches a counteroffensive to retake ground occupied by Russia, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, spoke to journalists in Kiev just before leaving on a trip to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The plant has been in the crossfire repeatedly since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022 and seized the facility shortly after.

1617 GMT — US sending $325M package of military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon will deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine that totals up to $325 million and will include a wide range of rockets, missiles and other munitions aimed at bolstering the counteroffensive against Russia, the State Department said.

The aid will include missiles for what are considered critical air defence systems — the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAM) and the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as Stingers and Javelin missiles and more than two dozen Bradley and Stryker armoured fighting vehicles.

The aid comes as Ukraine has intensified attacks along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, in the beginning stages of a counteroffensive to retake territory seized by the Russians.

1539 GMT — Algeria's president starts state visit to Russia

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is starting a three-day state visit to Russia meant to strengthen relations of “friendship and cooperation” at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, authorities said.

The Algerian presidency said in a statement that Tebboune will attend an economic forum to be held this week in the city of St. Petersburg.

Putin’s invitation had been conveyed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Algiers in May last year with the aim of developing bilateral military, economic and humanitarian ties, and in other areas.

1501 GMT — Ukraine reiterates call for further weapons from Western partners

Ukraine reiterated its call for more military equipment and weapons from its European partners.

“Today, the hangars of many countries are filled with modern military equipment that is covered with dust and is not planned to be used,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine's presidential adviser, said on Twitter.

“With whom else do you plan to fight on this continent in the 21st century?”

Podolyak further said in an attempt to question why the Western countries are stockpiling military equipment. “Wouldn’t it be better to transfer as many weapons as possible directly to the battlefield and ‘pacify’ the aggressor here and now?” he argued.

1403 GMT — Türkiye sends medical aid to children's hospital in Ukraine

Türkiye's state aid agency said it delivered medical equipment to a children's hospital in war-torn Ukraine.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided medical equipment assistance to the Rivne Regional Children's Hospital, which has recently been seeing an increase in the number of patients.

The 291-bed facility in the city of Rivne serves numerous individuals, including orphans, children from low-income families, and child victims of war.

While the hospital's Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department was provided with five infrared heaters, the main operating room was equipped with four multi-parameter patient monitors.

1228 GMT — Russian strikes kill 11 in Zelensky's hometown

Russian missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy killed 11 people, as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kiev's forces.

The strikes overnight hit multiple sites and smashed into a five-storey apartment building in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, leaving smoke billowing from the housing block strewn with debris.

"During this terrible night, the enemy killed 11 civilians in the city," said Sergiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor.

Officials earlier put the death toll at 10, but Lysak said that another person had been pulled dead from under the rubble.

"The search and rescue operation has been completed," he added.

1124 GMT — Putin confirms cancellation of agreement with Ukraine on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Moscow was annulling a cooperation agreement with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

1122 GMT —Russia repels Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk - Moscow

Russia's defence ministry has announced that its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near the villages of Makarivka, Rivnopil and Prechystivka in the southern part of the Donetsk region, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

In its daily briefing, the defence ministry also said Ukraine was continuing to mount attacks in the south Donetsk and Bakhmut areas.

Ukraine has said its forces have recaptured a number of villages from Russian forces in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.