Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Beijing, state media reported, with China expressing readiness to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Abbas will stay until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world's second-largest economy on Tuesday.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip.

The two are expected to "exchange opinions... on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern", Wafa reported .

Abbas will also meet with Premier Li Qiang, the news agency added.

The longtime Palestinian leader is an "old and good friend of the Chinese people", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said last week.