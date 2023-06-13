WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine President in China amid Beijing's offer to broker Israel truce
Beijing has sought to boost its ties to the Middle East, challenging long-standing US influence there - efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.
Palestine President in China amid Beijing's offer to broker Israel truce
Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip [Photo: AP] / AP
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
June 13, 2023

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Beijing, state media reported, with China expressing readiness to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Abbas will stay until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world's second-largest economy on Tuesday.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip.

The two are expected to "exchange opinions... on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern", Wafa reported .

Abbas will also meet with Premier Li Qiang, the news agency added.

The longtime Palestinian leader is an "old and good friend of the Chinese people", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said last week.

RECOMMENDED

"China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," he added.

Beijing has sought to boost its ties to the Middle East, challenging long-standing US influence there - efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.

President Xi last December visited Saudi Arabia on an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to "work for an early, just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue".

And during a trip to Riyadh last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saudi Arabia was not being forced to choose between Washington and Beijing, striking a conciliatory tone following tensions with the long-time ally.

In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua published this week, Palestinian official Abbas Zaki said China and the Palestinians were "friends closer than brothers".

"I am very pleased to see that China has been more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab States Summit last year," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China extends gold buying spree for 15th month in January
Crypto firm accidentally sends $44 billion in bitcoins to users
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack