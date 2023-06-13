Donald Trump is due in court on Tuesday to face dozens of felony counts of mishandling US government secrets, in the most serious yet of a firestorm of criminal probes threatening to derail his bid to win back the White House.

The former president plans to travel by motorcade for the 25-minute journey from his golf course in Miami to the federal courthouse, where he is expected to deny 37 counts of unlawfully retaining classified documents and obstructing efforts to get them back.

The Republican leader is running for reelection, and devoted supporters had already begun hitting the streets on the eve of the hearing - with Miami police bracing for protests of up to 50,000 and prepared for the possibility of violence.

"There's never been anything like it. A witch hunt like this has never taken place," Trump told a local Hispanic radio station after arriving in Miami from his summer home in New Jersey on Monday.

"When you look at what they've done, and when you look at the criminal acts and the horrible acts that they've committed, and then they come after me."

He is also charged with sharing sensitive US secrets with people who had no security clearance, in a much more serious case than any he has previously faced, with charges that can carry decades-long prison sentences.

Appeal for calm

The runaway frontrunner in the 2024 Republican primary has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome of the case -- touching off a White House campaign that, for the first time in US history, pits a legal battle against an electoral one.

The 49-page indictment, dismissed by Trump as "ridiculous," included photographs showing boxes that were supposed to be in the National Archives stacked at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence, in a ballroom and in a bathroom and shower.

Security was being ramped-up around Miami's Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse, with several protests planned including by a local chapter of a far-right group.

"We hope that tomorrow will be peaceful. We encourage people to be peaceful in demonstrating how they feel," Miami's Republican mayor Francis Suarez told reporters on Monday.