BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
S Korea charges ex-Samsung exec with stealing secrets for China factory
65-year-old man accused of stealing Samsung trade secrets in a bid to set up a chip factory in the Chinese city of Xian,  near where Samsung has a plant, according to prosecutors.
S Korea charges ex-Samsung exec with stealing secrets for China factory
Samsung is one of the world's largest makers of memory chips and smartphones, and its overall turnover is equiv alent to about one-fifth of South Korea's gross domestic product. (Ahn Young-joon/AP File Photo) / Others
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
June 13, 2023

A former Samsung executive has been charged with stealing company secrets for a copycat computer chip factory in China, and is being held in detention pending trial, according to South Korean prosecutors.

The 65-year-old man, who has not been identified, allegedly stole Samsung trade secrets in a bid to set up a chip factory in the Chinese city of Xian - near where Samsung has a plant - the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

The material he stole was classified as "national core technology" - innovations designated by South Korean law as potentially having a major negative impact on national security and the economy if disclosed overseas.

"He's currently detained at the Suwon Detention Center," the spokesperson of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office told AFP news agency, adding the suspect had been held for some time but only formally charged on Monday.

Securing supplies of advanced chips has become a crucial issue internationally, with the United States and China locked in a fierce battle for control of the market.

Samsung is one of the world's largest makers of memory chips and smartphones, and its overall turnover is equivalent to about one-fifth of South Korea's gross domestic product.

RECOMMENDED

The Samsung factory blueprints and clean-room designs from 2018 and 2019 that the man allegedly tried to steal would have been worth at least 300 billion won ($236 million) to Samsung, authorities said.

"It is a serious crime that can have a tremendous negative impact on our economic security by shaking the foundation of the domestic semiconductor industry at a time when competition for chip production is intensifying day by day," added the prosecutors' statement, released on Monday.

"The semiconductor industry accounted for 16.5 percent of South Korea's total exports as of 2022... and is a national security asset," it added.

Prosecutors charged six other people who worked for the detained executive and are believed to have been involved in the theft.

The man had worked for a combined 28 years at South Korea's leading chipmakers, and is a "top expert in semiconductor manufacturing" in the country, prosecutors said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China extends gold buying spree for 15th month in January
Crypto firm accidentally sends $44 billion in bitcoins to users
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack