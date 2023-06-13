TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan meets Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku for talks
The leaders will discuss steps to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and exchange views on regional and international developments.​​​​​​​
Turkish President Erdogan meets Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku for talks
Ahead of the meeting, Erdogan paid homage visits to the grave of former President Haydar Aliyev and Cemeteries for Turkish and Azerbaijani Martyrs. / Photo: AA / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
June 13, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with an official ceremony in the capital Baku.

Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday after his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as part of his first foreign tour after his reelection on May 28.

The leaders will discuss steps to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and exchange views on regional and international developments.​​​​​​​

Ahead of a meeting between delegations, Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to open its consulate general in Shusha at any time.

"If our Consulate General in Shusha can be opened, it will be a different message to the whole world, especially Armenia," he said at a joint press conference.

RECOMMENDED

For his part, Aliyev said the unity and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is the factor of stability, development and security.

"I am sure that our friendship and brotherhood will be at a high level as always in the coming years," he added.

Earlier, Erdogan paid homage visit to the grave of former President Haydar Aliyev and Cemeteries for Turkish and Azerbaijani Martyrs. He is also expected to visit the Air Command Center of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

RelatedTürkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan summit to strengthen ties
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul