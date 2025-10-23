The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has granted Israel an additional two months to submit its written response in the ongoing genocide case filed by South Africa over the war in Gaza.

In an order dated October 20, ICJ President Judge Yuji Iwasawa extended the deadline for Israel’s Counter-Memorial—its formal written defence—to March 12, 2026.

The move follows Israel’s request for a further extension, citing unresolved evidentiary issues and its involvement in related UN proceedings.

In its latest request, Israel argued that some of the documents referenced in South Africa’s earlier submissions were accessible only through hyperlinks and not included in the official record, making it difficult to assess their evidentiary value.

It also pointed to "significant attention and resources" devoted to separate proceedings before the court concerning a UN General Assembly request for an advisory opinion on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ICJ had initially set October 28, 2024, as the deadline for South Africa to submit its written arguments and July 28, 2025, for Israel to file its counter-arguments, known as a counter-memorial.

South Africa met its deadline, but in April this year, Israel sought a six-month extension—a request that Pretoria opposed.

The court struck a compromise, granting a five-and-a-half-month delay, pushing Israel’s deadline to January 12, 2026.