Berry Henson always imagined moments like this. He's at the US Open, playing practice rounds with Phil Mickelson and soaking up whatever information he can get for his first major championship against the best players in the world.

He just didn't imagine it would take him 20 years. He didn't plan on playing on more than a dozen tours at home and abroad. He grew up near Palm Springs, went to college in San Diego and now has a home base in Thailand.

He has a second job as an Uber dr iver.

And on Thursday morning, at age 43, his name will be called on the 10th tee at Los Angeles Country Club to tee off in the US Open at

“I'm kind of starting my journey,” Henson said. “It sounds weird — 43, starting your journey — but I've never given up. I've always tried to get 1 percent better. That's kind of been our motto. That's the road I'm on right now. And it just happened a little bit later. And we're just going to keep doing it until I can't go anymore.”

This is one of the great appeals of the US Open, the major that truly lives up to its name. The USGA accepted a record 10,187 entries. Twenty of them at LACC had to start in 18-hole local qualifiers at 109 golf courses, and they were among 530 players who advanced to 36-hole qualifiers for the right to get to Beverly Hills.

“It's really fun to have the opportunity to come play the biggest tournament in American golf,” said Olin Browne Jr., one of those 20 players. “I think this is the Super Bowl of golf. It’s awesome. And it’s awesome that they allow people like me the opportunity to play two qualifiers to get here.”

Henson had it easier than most years he tried (and failed). A decade ago, when he was down to his last chance with $5,000 to go for broke, he headed for Asian Tour Q-school, won the first stage and earned his card in the finals.

He has done well enough — he's certainly not getting rich — to crack the top 500 in the world ranking and get a free pass to final US Open qualifying. He chose Canoe Brook in New Jersey and, despite a double bogey on his first hole, shot 64 and then hung on with a 71 to be among four players to make it.

He described the last week since he got in like “having the lead for seven straight days.”

“Haven't been sleeping that good,” Henson said. “Obviously, the attention has been amazing. I'm very blessed, very humbled and honoured to be here at the US Open for my first major.”

As for that journey? Where to start.