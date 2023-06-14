Transgenders are the new face of extremism. Dubbed Trantifa, the term encompasses far-left activists who resort to intimidation, harassment, and even violence to advance their radical agenda surrounding gender.

We explore the convergence of trans activists and Antifa militants, shedding light on their anarcho-communist ideologies, their targeting of women, and the controversy surrounding their exclusionary tactics within feminist discourse.

Violent ideologies

Trantifa, a portmanteau of ‘trans’ and ‘Antifa’, represents a loose affiliation of trans activists within the anarchist movement.

Their anarcho-communist beliefs align with the perception of the US as systemically racist and oppressive toward trans individuals.

They argue that laws against certain gender-related practices amount to a ‘trans genocide’, fuelling their promotion of radical ideas.

Incidents of trans extremism

Incidents of trans extremism, particularly in the US, have received significant attention and raised concerns about the potential for violence.

One particular alarming incident involved Audrey Hale, a trans shooter who carried out a mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville. Hale, who had recently adopted he/him pronouns and the name Aiden, tragically took the lives of three children and three adults at the Covenant school.

In another incident, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was assaulted by a trans activist at San Francisco State University after speaking out against the inclusion of female athletes in women’s sports. The physical assault highlights the growing hostility faced by individuals who express dissenting views on this topic.

Additionally, cyclist Hannah Arensman made the difficult decision to quit her sport due to harassment she faced for opposing competition against biological males. Members of the John Brown Gun Club, a pro-trans antifa group, were among those involved in the harassment.

The rise of Trantifa videos posted by trans people advocating for armed self-defence is another concerning trend. In a now-deleted Tiktok post, Tara Jay, with 2,400 followers, warned about using guns against anyone who tried to prevent them from using women’s bathrooms.

Such incidents, along with the sale of shirts displaying the slogan ‘trans rights …. Or else’ alongside the images of guns, contribute to the climate of extremism and intimidation surrounding transgender ideology.

Cancel culture mentality