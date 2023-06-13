Supporters of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi gathered outside his villa near Milan to honour the billionaire who dominated Italy's politics, business and soccer world for nearly three decades.

Berlusconi died on Monday aged 86, three days after his readmission to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he had spent a month and a half in April-May to treat a lung infection and a chronic form of leukaemia.

He was a highly divisive figure who set the mould for other businessmen-turned-politicians like former US President Donald Trump.

Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud in 2013 and temporarily banned from public office. He was tried and acquitted on appeal in the "bunga bunga" underage prostitution case.

Despite his increasingly frail health, his death came as a shock for the fans who came to pay tribute, leaving behind mementoes including flowers, football scarves, political flags and a banner that read "Goodbye President".

"He leaves a big void inside me, as a man and as a politician. He was like family to me," said Luigi Russo, a lawyer who brought flowers to the entrance of Berlusconi's residence in the town of Arcore.

Italy is preparing a state funeral on Wednesday at Milan's cathedral, which is likely to attract tens of thousands of people. On Tuesday, only family and close friends were being admitted to a private wake inside Berlusconi's villa.

