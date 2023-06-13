In the sweltering heat of July 1999, Turkish soldiers embarked on a mission to Kosovo as part of the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Balkans. Their arrival in the war-torn land brought hope to the local population, weary from the ravages of a violent conflict that had torn their lives apart.

As the Turkish soldiers crossed the border into Kosovo, they were met with joy and relief. Kosovars, who had endured unimaginable suffering, lined the streets, their faces filled with gratitude and happiness. The air reverberated with cheers and applause as the soldiers' vehicles made their way through the welcoming crowd.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, Kosovars waved Turkish flags as they embraced the soldiers, their gestures conveying a profound sense of gratitude for the help that had arrived from Türkiye.

Among the cities that received Turkish soldiers was Prizren, a city in the southern part of the country.

The presence of Turkish soldiers brought a sense of security to the local population, reassuring them that peace was finally within reach.

Over time, as the scars of war slowly faded, the Turkish soldiers became one of the most important symbols of hope and resilience in Kosovo. Their commitment to peace and unwavering dedication to the task at hand inspired the local population, encouraging them to look forward to a brighter future.

Present tense

However, tension has risen again in Kosovo in recent years, especially among ethnic Serbs.

The young Balkan country, which gained independence in 2008, has been experiencing internal and external threats against its fragile stability.

Serbia and Kosovo have been at odds for decades, with Belgrade refusing to recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

The violence along their border has stirred fears of a rerun of the 1998-99 conflict that claimed more than 10,000 lives and resulted in the deployment of the KFOR peacekeeping mission.

Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo’s sovereignty and has maintained close relations with the country since the late 1990s.

Most recently, violent clashes between the Kosovo Force (KFOR) and ethnic Serbs living on the country's northern side left 30 international soldiers, 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians wounded. Many of them suffered fractures and burns from improvised incendiary devices.

The clashes grew out of a confrontation that unfolded earlier after Serbs blocked ethnic Albanian officials – elected in an election overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs – from entering municipal buildings to take charge.

Last month, Kosovo Serbs boycotted extraordinary local government elections for four municipalities in the country's north. According to the Kosovo Central Election Commission, only 3.47 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.

After the elections, the EU said in a statement that low turnout did not provide municipalities with long-term political solutions.

"The only way to reduce tension and establish lasting peace and stability in the region is to make progress in the ongoing dialogue process," the statement concluded.

Turkish troops to rescue again

After the clashes, NATO announced that it would send 700 additional troops to bolster the force in the area. KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 soldiers, including some 350 from Türkiye.

Türkiye has reinforced its peacekeeping mission with about 500 more soldiers supporting KFOR.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "I thank Türkiye for sending reinforcements to northern Kosovo following the recent unrest" in the region, following a meeting in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mehmet Kalisi, professor of communications at Macedonia’s State University of Tetova, also feels that the additional troop deployment by Türkiye would not only ensure security and stability but also raises hopes of de-escalation of the situation.

“Türkiye is an important country not only for stability and security in Kosovo but also in the entire Balkan region,” Kalisi tells TRT World.

Türkiye possesses all the necessary political and military capacities to help and perhaps play a decisive role in maintaining peace and stability in Kosovo, he says.

Mentioning President Erdogan’s phone calls with leaders of both countries, Kalisi says these conversations had a significant impact on reducing tensions between the parties.