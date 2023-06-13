Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man during a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that set off a two-hour gunfight with armed men, witnesses and the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israeli forces on Tuesday surrounded the house of a wanted man in the Balata refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, triggering clashes with armed Palestinians, residents said.

A 19-year-old was shot by Israeli forces during the fighting, the health ministry said, and eight more Palestinians were treated for gunshot wounds, including one who was hit in the head, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Nablus raid.

"The military bombed the house, they damaged it," Husam Sallaj, the uncle of the wanted man, Issam Sallaj, told Reuters. He said his nephew was wounded but not captured.

The wanted man's brother, Suhaib Sullaj, said an Israeli commander rang to demand that Issam turn himself in. "He said, 'we want to bomb the house. If you don't leave , we will kill you, Issam, your mother and sisters, the entire family.'"

The family's house was partly destroyed, its walls charred. Furniture, mattresses and children's toys were seen scattered in one of the rooms. A car parked in one of the narrow, graffiti-covered alleys near the targeted house was torched.